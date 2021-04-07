Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Shares of PM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 33,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

