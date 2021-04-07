PhiloSmith Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 6.5% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,811,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 527,683 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,753,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,070. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

