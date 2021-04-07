PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 22,650.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. ProAssurance makes up about 1.2% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 3,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

