PhiloSmith Capital Corp Purchases 20,200 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises 5.7% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

