PhiloSmith Capital Corp Sells 11,596 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. RLI makes up about 3.4% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.16% of RLI worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $660,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point increased their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NYSE RLI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

