PhiloSmith Capital Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for about 7.1% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

