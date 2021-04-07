PhiloSmith Capital Corp Sells 6,550 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 5.0% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $129.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

