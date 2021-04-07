Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,359,025 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

