Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $652.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $652.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,811.99 or 0.98423336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.32 or 0.00459073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00809413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00316299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00094414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,351,475 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.