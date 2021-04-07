PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Up 97.1% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 97.1% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $632,633.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.