Phore Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $10.98 million and $15,492.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 254.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,684,863 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

