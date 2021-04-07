PHSC (LON:PHSC) Trading 7.7% Higher

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a PE ratio of -46.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.