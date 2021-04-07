Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1658942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of £492.85 million and a P/E ratio of 41.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.58.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.