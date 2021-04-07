Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.76 and last traded at $142.71. 38,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,320,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

