Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

3/23/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. 14,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

