Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,917. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
