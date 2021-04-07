Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,917. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

