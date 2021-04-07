Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,938. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

