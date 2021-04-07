Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:MHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 50,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,279. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.