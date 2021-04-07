Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:MHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 50,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,279. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

