Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 31,984 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

