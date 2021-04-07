Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,560. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

