Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

