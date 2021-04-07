Piper Sandler Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $53.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

RVLV opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,521,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

