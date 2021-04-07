Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $74.44 million and $249,405.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00303559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00135273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.