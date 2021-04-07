PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,250.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $4,250.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,804,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.