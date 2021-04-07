Pirl Market Cap Tops $239,214.65 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $239,214.65 and approximately $541.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.87 or 0.03516159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00387571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.24 or 0.01114215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.00475279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00414584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00302893 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

