Pivot Token (PVT) One Day Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $2.70 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.