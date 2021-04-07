PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $106.37 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $106.37 million and $2.39 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

