Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
PAGP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.