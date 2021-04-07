Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

PAGP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

