Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.06

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.06 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.56 ($0.22). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,475,016 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

