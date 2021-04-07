Playcent Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $757,952.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,393,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

