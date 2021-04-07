PlayGame One Day Volume Reaches $190,529.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $190,529.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00627576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

