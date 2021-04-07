Playkey Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $88,891.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00056592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.00635806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

