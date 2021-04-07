PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Raised to $35.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

