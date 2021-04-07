Plian (PI) Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Plian has a market cap of $32.33 million and $421,652.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00056692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.14 or 0.00633629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 817,425,502 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.