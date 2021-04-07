PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $1.23 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

