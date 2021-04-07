Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.35. 664,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,823,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,381 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,763 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

