Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.09

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $15.88. Points International shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 7,520 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

