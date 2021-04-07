Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Polaris worth $150,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,927,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. 6,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

