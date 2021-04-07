Polis Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Polis has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $10,952.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00142047 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

