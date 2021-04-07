Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $13,878.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00140003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

