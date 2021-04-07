PolypuX Hits Market Cap of $852,054.55 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $852,054.55 and $36,444.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00252040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00718191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.88 or 0.99866410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016049 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

