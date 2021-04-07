PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0192

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $768,465.08 and $51,136.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

