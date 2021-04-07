PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Tops $19.33 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $107,241.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

