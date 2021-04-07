Poolz Finance One Day Volume Reaches $14.73 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $37.48 or 0.00066305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $59.35 million and $14.73 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00249596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00791098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.76 or 0.99278492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

