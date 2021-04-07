Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,213 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Popular worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $40,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Popular by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 487,572 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,686,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

