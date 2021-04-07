PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 64.7% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,776.60 and $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 64.7% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00393215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.78 or 1.00092474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,110,964 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

