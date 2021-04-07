Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $238.13 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $238.13 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00628861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

