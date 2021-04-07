Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €128.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €96.48 ($113.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €36.97 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €94.86 ($111.60).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

