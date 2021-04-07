Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Post worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,637.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

