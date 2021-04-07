PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,483.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $12,483.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,518.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.81 or 0.03529466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.84 or 0.00390731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.33 or 0.01099338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00450332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00429543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00308474 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,036,063 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.